Pm Shehbaz Visits Quetta Today To Review Security After Jaffar Express Hijacking

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if set to visit Balochistan today, days after militants hijacked a passenger train, resulting in death of 21 hostages while armed forces freed hundreds of passengers.

As the situation worsens in the country’s southwestern region, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on day-long visit to Quetta today to express solidarity with Balochis and to chalk out security conditions.

The premier will preside over high-level meeting aimed at reviewing the law and order situation. The meeting will also include a briefing on the recent attack, which claimed innocent lives. Major decisions will be made during the discussions to tackle the ongoing threat of terrorism.

In a statement issued on social media platform, PM Sharif strongly denounced attack on the Jaffar Express, saying entire nation is deeply shocked by this heinous act and saddened by the loss of innocent lives. He offered heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and pray that Allah grants them the highest ranks in Jannah.

He said the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and will continue efforts to combat terrorism across the country.

Prime Minister’s visit highlights the government’s dedication to addressing security concerns and showing support for the affected communities in Balochistan.