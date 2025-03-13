Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Suzuki Wagon R no longer available for Booking in Pakistan – Here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Wagon R, the famous vehicle of Pak Suzuki, is no longer available for booking in Pakistan after struggling with low sales for quite some time.

The company officially announced the permanent suspension of bookings for 1000cc hatchback, weeks after company’s decision to stop bookings for the VXL AGS model. With this latest announcement, all variants of the Wagon R are no longer available for booking.

Pak Suzuki shared a circular with dealers, conforming to the suspension of the car that ruled last decade, especially in major cities.

If you look back, Wagon R entered Pakistani market in 2014, at a starting price of Rs9lac which soared to Rs3.2 million. Before Covid, Wagon R amassed decent sales as the car was famous due to its spacious interior and fuel efficiency, becoming a go-to choice for online rides.

In recent times, Wagon R faced growing competition from newer models offering more features and better value in the same price range, contributing to declining sales. With several alternatives now available, the car struggled to maintain its popularity.

For those looking to get their hands on the new model, it is not happening in near future as Pak Suzuki clarified that a new version of the Wagon R is not expected in the next 3 years.

Suzuki Alto banned on motorways from April 1?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2025/per-tola-gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-12-march-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search