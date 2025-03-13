Suzuki Wagon R no longer available for Booking in Pakistan – Here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Wagon R, the famous vehicle of Pak Suzuki, is no longer available for booking in Pakistan after struggling with low sales for quite some time.

The company officially announced the permanent suspension of bookings for 1000cc hatchback, weeks after company’s decision to stop bookings for the VXL AGS model. With this latest announcement, all variants of the Wagon R are no longer available for booking.

Pak Suzuki shared a circular with dealers, conforming to the suspension of the car that ruled last decade, especially in major cities.

If you look back, Wagon R entered Pakistani market in 2014, at a starting price of Rs9lac which soared to Rs3.2 million. Before Covid, Wagon R amassed decent sales as the car was famous due to its spacious interior and fuel efficiency, becoming a go-to choice for online rides.

In recent times, Wagon R faced growing competition from newer models offering more features and better value in the same price range, contributing to declining sales. With several alternatives now available, the car struggled to maintain its popularity.

For those looking to get their hands on the new model, it is not happening in near future as Pak Suzuki clarified that a new version of the Wagon R is not expected in the next 3 years.