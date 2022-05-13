realme Pakistan signs strategic partnership with Advance Telecom

LAHORE - realme on Wednesday joined hands with Advance Telecom to increase its footprint in the Pakistani market.

Partnering with a large variety of the top international players in the smartphone industry, Advance Telecom is well known as one of the leading mobile phone distributors in Pakistan.

The Chinese smartphone company has previously been working with three distributors across Pakistan, including Airlink Communications, M&P, and United Mobile, to disseminate their products in the market. With the addition of Advance Telecom as the fourth distributor, realme can increase the reach of their product line to areas they had not previously covered and can reinforce distribution services in areas that already had a distribution link.

Syed Mashood Hassan, Country Director, realme Pakistan had this to say on the occasion: “The realme team is delighted for the opportunity to work with a distribution giant such as Advance Telecom. I have the highest hopes that our collaboration will prove mutually beneficial for realme and Advance Telecom and that we may continue this partnership fruitfully into the future. We will strive to deliver superior value to our user base together.”

The sprawling after-sales service network provided by Advanced Telecom can also be a great aid in maintaining the standard of quality that realme holds itself to and improving the user experience with realme smartphones post-purchase in order to bolster the relationships it has with its user base.

Rizwan Majeed, the CEO, of Advance Telecom, gave his views on the occasion saying: “We are overjoyed to announce our partnership with realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand, as part of our network. We would like to extend our reassurances to the realme team and the dealer network that we will work together to maintain the level of quality and service that realme aspires towards.”

With this newly formed partnership, realme fans can expect greater availability of all their favorite products nationwide in the future.