Abubakar Umer appointed PM’s focal person on digital media

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Abubakar Umer as Prime Minister’s focal person on digital media.

According to a notification issued here, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Abubakar Umer as Focal Person on Digital Media in the Prime Minister’s Office (Public), Islamabad.”

Abubakar took to Twitter and shred the news with his followers. He wrote, “Honoured & humbled to be notified as Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media. To ensure safe online spaces to people especially women, children & minorities is going to be our top priority so that vulnerable people are protected against digital harassment & other pressures.”

This office will act as a bridge between the government and the people and promote honest discourse & discussion. 🇵🇰 https://t.co/3mgJwlQpnF — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) May 13, 2022