Yumna Zaidi and Arsalan Naseer pair up for upcoming project
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 13 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Arsalan Naseer pair up for upcoming project
Source: Yumna Zaidi / Arsalan Naseer (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and heartthrob Arsalan Naseer have paired up for the HUM TV’s  upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar”.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star has been riding high on the success of her drama serials while CBA Arsalan Naseer has been lauded for his spectacular performance in the Ramzan drama serial “Paristan”.

The upcoming drama serial has been produced by MD Productions. The drama is expected to air soon. Zaidi will be playing the role of ‘Bakhtawar’, a tomboy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H Pakistan (@hellopakistan)

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sajal Aly was doing the project but she left after some days of the shoot. Tthe shooting for the drama serial “Bakhtawar” will start soon.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero ... 07:49 PM | 11 May, 2022

Favourite of fans and critics alike, Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes ...
05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
Celebrities react to Dr Aamir Liaquat, Dania ...
06:02 PM | 13 May, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rai Hai' makes it to ...
03:45 PM | 13 May, 2022
Pakistani and Indian filmmakers made 8 ...
02:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
Dania Shah’s friend says she's 'ready to marry ...
09:10 PM | 12 May, 2022
'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to ...
07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes viral
05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr