Yumna Zaidi and Arsalan Naseer pair up for upcoming project
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and heartthrob Arsalan Naseer have paired up for the HUM TV’s upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar”.
The Sinf-e-Aahan star has been riding high on the success of her drama serials while CBA Arsalan Naseer has been lauded for his spectacular performance in the Ramzan drama serial “Paristan”.
The upcoming drama serial has been produced by MD Productions. The drama is expected to air soon. Zaidi will be playing the role of ‘Bakhtawar’, a tomboy.
Earlier, rumours were rife that Sajal Aly was doing the project but she left after some days of the shoot. Tthe shooting for the drama serial “Bakhtawar” will start soon.
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.
