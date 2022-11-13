Army Chief visits Lahore Garrison as part of farewell tour
Share
LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Lahore Garrison as part of his farewell visits, the military said.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument, and offered fateha.
The top general inaugurated the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children during his farewell tour. He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art hockey arena, where he interacted with hockey legends.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore Garrison and inaugurated #Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited school facilities for special children. #COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument & offered Fateha#Pakistan #ISPR— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 12, 2022
1/4 pic.twitter.com/LwEh6Pr9Te
“Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports,” the military's media wing quoting Gen Bajwa said.
COAS also interacted with armed forces personnel and officers of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers, Punjab. Army Chief commended troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds.
Pakistan Army chief begins farewell visits 05:18 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has started his farewell visits as the top ...
Furthermore, he also cherished their professionalism and devotion to the defence of the motherland.
General Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.
- Army Chief visits Lahore Garrison as part of farewell tour10:05 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- T20 WorldCup: Good news for cricket fans as weather improves ahead ...09:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup Final 2022 - Live Score and Live ...09:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:50 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 November 202208:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- 'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta reacts to India's ...09:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Akshay Kumar drops out of 'Hera Pheri' sequel, gets replaced ...06:07 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022