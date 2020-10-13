PM Imran felicitates Emomali Rahmon on his historic win in Presidential elections

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended felicitation to Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections.

In a tweet (Monday), the premier pointed out that Pakistan and Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity and connectivity.

Felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of #Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections. Pakistan & Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity & connectivity. I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 12, 2020

He said that he looks forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties.