PM Imran felicitates Emomali Rahmon on his historic win in Presidential elections
Web Desk
08:19 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended felicitation to Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections. 

In a tweet (Monday), the premier pointed out that Pakistan and Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity and connectivity. 

He said that he looks forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties.

