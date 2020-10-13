PM Imran felicitates Emomali Rahmon on his historic win in Presidential elections
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended felicitation to Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections.
In a tweet (Monday), the premier pointed out that Pakistan and Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity and connectivity.
Felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of #Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections. Pakistan & Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity & connectivity. I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 12, 2020
He said that he looks forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties.
- PM Imran to inaugurate Tiger Forces portal this week05:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- British police “aware” as Nawaz Sharif breaks ‘Rule of Six’04:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Apple unveils its iPhone 12 series today: What to expect?03:54 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali ...03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan over ILF address03:25 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Listening to Malala’s story left me teary-eyed: Twinkle Khanna02:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her12:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali gets a bridal makeover11:47 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020