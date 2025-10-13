Pakistan in control as South Africa end Day 2 on 216-6, trailing by 162 runs

LAHORE – The second day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa concluded at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the visitors reaching 216 for 6 in response to Pakistan’s 378-run first innings.

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram scored 20 before being caught behind off Nauman Ali, while Wiaan Mulder followed soon after for 17, also dismissed by Nauman. Ryan Rickelton made 71, Tristan Stubbs 8, Dewald Brevis 0, and Kyle Verreynne 2.

Tony de Zorzi remained unbeaten on 81 alongside Senuran Muthusamy on 6.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali claimed 4 wickets for 85 runs, while Salman Ali Agha and Sajid Khan took one wicket each. South Africa still need 162 runs to match Pakistan’s first-innings total.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed their innings at 313 for 5, with Mohammad Rizwan (62) and Salman Ali Agha (52) at the crease. Rizwan went on to score 75 before being dismissed, while Salman fell for 93, missing a century. The tail collapsed quickly, and Pakistan were bowled out for 378.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy starred with 6 wickets, Prenelan Subrayen took 2, while Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer picked up one each.