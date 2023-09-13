Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by up to Rs15 per litre from September 16

Inflation-weary Pakistanis may witness another round of petroleum price hikes by up to Rs15 per litre for the second half of September 2023, as global commodity prices continue to rally.
Media reports quoting well-informed sources claimed that interim government could announce a price hike as global oil prices continued to increase, now touching a 10-month high as supply shrinks, other than the devaluation of local currency.
International benchmark Brent futures hovered around $92.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude saw marginal gains, touching $88.98 a barrel. The surge in oil rates brings prices to levels last seen in November 2022.
Meanwhile, the government has not announced any update for expected price revision, and the decision will be finalised in recent meetings.
The current rate of petrol stands at Rs305.36 while the high-speed diesel price is Rs311.84 after last revision. In the recent past, the federal govt has been increasing fuel prices every 15 days.
If the above-mentioned hike is approved by government, the new price of petrol will touch Rs320 per litre mark. In the recent past, the federal govt has been increasing fuel prices after every 15 days.
The government is charging a record petroleum levy on petrol and on High-Speed Diesel.
Meanwhile, the potential fuel price hike will fuel sky-high inflation in the crisis country where people are battling for food and other basic commodities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
