US hits over 30 firms for supplying military grade Technology to China, Russia

WASHINGTON – United States blacklisted 32 companies, including firms from China, India, Iran, Turkey, and UAE amid crackdown on global tech and military connections.

Two Chinese firms, GMC Semiconductor Technology (Wuxi) Co and Jicun Semiconductor Technology, were accused of secretly obtaining US-made chipmaking equipment for China’s top semiconductor giant, SMIC, are already under strict US restrictions.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Technology Co is high-performance computing chip producer, along with affiliated companies in China, Singapore, and Taiwan, were hit for supplying technology to China’s military and government agencies—and even aiding Russian military users, the Commerce Department said.

The sweeping sanctions send clear warning as US is cracking down on companies fueling military modernization and advanced computing programs linked to potential global threats. Firms from India, Iran, Turkey, and the UAE also made the list.

Affected companies have yet to respond, as Washington ramps up its high-tech crackdown.