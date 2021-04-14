Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-14-Updated 10:00 AM
09:55 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.50
|Euro
|EUR
|181.10
|183.10
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|208.10
|211.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.55
|42.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.30
|40.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|114.60
|116.10
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120.60
|122.60
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.10
|113.60
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- 2 cops among 7 killed as TLP violent protests continue for third day ...11:12 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani gamer Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui wins world Tekken 7 competition ...10:38 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-14-Updated ...09:55 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan reports highest daily coronavirus deaths in ten months09:19 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 April 202108:48 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in latest photos
11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Alisha Gory explains how tattoos are a form of expressing your ...08:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday04:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky ...04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021