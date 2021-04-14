Pakistan Army Chief, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral relations, regional security (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Both sides discussed regional security situations and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

COAS Bajwa while meeting with the Japanese dignitary said Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledged its efforts for regional peace.

The Japanese Ambassador also hailed Pakistan's role for stability in the region particularly the Afghan peace process and vowed to further enhance ties with the south asian country.