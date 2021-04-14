Pakistan Army Chief, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral relations, regional security (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.
Both sides discussed regional security situations and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.
COAS Bajwa while meeting with the Japanese dignitary said Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledged its efforts for regional peace.
The Japanese Ambassador also hailed Pakistan's role for stability in the region particularly the Afghan peace process and vowed to further enhance ties with the south asian country.
PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, ... 03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD/TASHKENT – A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan President ...
- Pakistan decides to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik under anti-terrorism laws03:23 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan Army Chief, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral relations, ...02:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Biden announces date of US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan02:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
-
- Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post her breakup02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in latest photos11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021