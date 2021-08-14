OGRA proposes hiking petroleum prices from August 16

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended to the Ministry of Finance to increase the prices of petroleum products from August 16.

Reports quoting sources said that the Authority had recommended a Rs2.50 per liter increase in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs0.50 per liter increase in the price of petrol, and Rs1 in the prices of Light Diesel Oil and Kerosene Oil.

In the meanwhile, the finance ministry will take the final decision of the petroleum prices after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from the start of next week.

Meanwhile, the summary of the hike in petroleum products prices has been prepared in accordance with the current petroleum levy.

Earlier on July 30, Petrol prices were increased by Rs1.71 per litre. The petrol price was increased on the recommendation of the Oil and Gast Regulatory Authority (OGRA).