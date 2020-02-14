Turkish President Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament today
ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address joint session of the Parliament in Islamabad today.
The joint sitting has been summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi at 11 am.
Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials received the distinguished guest at the Noor Khan Airbase.
First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan accompanies the president.
Later on, the Turkish President was accorded Guard of Honour at the Prime Minister House.
Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
