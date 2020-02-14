UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of PSL 5
10:35 AM | 14 Feb, 2020
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of PSL 5
LAHORE - UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has announced its partnership with Peshawar Zalmi to promote the refugee cause through cricket in Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi is the leading franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket championship, which have been taking place since 2015.

As part of the partnership, Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will work together to highlight refugee issues during one of the most popular cricketing contests (PSL Season 5), starting from February 20, 2020.

The Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Mr. Javed Afridi, presented the official jersey of Peshawar Zalmi to UNHCR’s Director for Asia and the Pacific, Mr. Indrika Ratwatte, in Islamabad.

“War, conflict and persecution forces millions of people to become refugees worldwide,” said Afridi. “We are happy that Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will jointly partner to run an awareness campaign during the Pakistan Super League.”

Ratwatte acknowledged Peshawar Zalmi’s support for the refugee cause. “Javed is already playing a major role as UNHCR Pakistan’s Refugee Youth Ambassador and by reflecting UNHCR’s logo on the Peshawar Zalmi jersey in a national cricket tournament like PSL. We wish good luck to Peshawar Zalmi for PSL Season Five,” he said.

Pakistan has remained a generous refugee host for more than four decades.

