Good News for Govt Employees; 4-Day Holiday from February 25–28

KUWAIT CITY – A sigh of relief, government employees, a delightful surprise was waiting. The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, announceda special 2-day holiday on February 25 and 26 to mark the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day.

The announcement came right after the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The official holiday falls on Wednesday, February 25, and Thursday, February 26, during which all government ministries, institutions, educational entities, and public offices will completely shut down.

With Kuwait’s usual weekend on Friday and Saturday, this means government employees will enjoy continuous 4-day break, with work resuming only on Sunday, March 1.

Essential services like security, health, and other critical sectors will remain operational to ensure that public services continue without interruption. These institutions will manage their own holiday schedules to maintain smooth operations. The holidays celebrate Kuwait’s 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day, milestones that mark the nation’s proud history and independence.