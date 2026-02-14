WASHINGTON – The plot to murder US-based Sikh leader has been uncovered on American soil. Indian national Nikhil Gupta has confessed in New York federal court that he was acting under the instructions of India’s intelligence agency, RAW, to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pann.

US authorities exposed plot by Indian intelligence agency RAW and Modi government to assassinate US-based Sikh leader. Indian national Nikhil Gupta openly confessed in New York federal court to conspiring to murder Gurpatwant Singh Pann, a vocal critic of the Indian government.

US Department of Justice revealed that Gupta, acting under the instructions of a RAW operative, attempted to hire hitman to carry out the killing. He pleaded guilty to three serious charges, murder-for-hire, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court documents reveal chilling details in June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another outspoken Sikh leader, was murdered outside a Gurdwara in Canada. The day after Nijjar’s killing, Gupta reportedly informed a secret contact that Nijjar was also a target and that no delay was necessary, setting the stage for the planned assassination in New York.

Gupta was arrested in Czech Republic and extradited to the US. The suspect mistakenly believed he could orchestrate murder from outside the country, but US law enforcement, with the support of international agencies, brought him to justice. The charges carry severe penalties up to 10 years each for murder-for-hire and conspiracy, and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Over the past several decades, Indian intelligence agency conducted multiple covert operations against Sikh activists living abroad, raising serious human rights concerns. Sikhs living in Canada, UK, and US are on target as they openly criticized the Indian government.

These actions approved by Modi led government not only violate international norms but also threaten the safety of civilians on foreign soil, painting Delhi as state willing to bypass legal systems and human rights protections to eliminate dissent, even thousands of miles from its own territory.