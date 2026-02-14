Valentine’s Day: Why Millions across the world still believe in ‘One True Love’

LONDON — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the age-old dream of finding “the one” seems as alive as ever. The belief that a specific life partner is pre-destined exists across cultures. Millions continue to celebrate Valentine’s Day and believe in the idea of “one true love” as it symbolizes deep emotional connection and commitment.

Rooted in historical traditions and romantic myths, the concept of a soulmate appeals to people’s desire for lasting love and destiny in relationships. Cultural stories, literature, and social rituals reinforce this ideal, while psychologically, believing in a perfect partner hope in relationships. Even without scientific proof, the combination of tradition, emotion, and shared rituals keeps the belief in true love alive across generations.

From Plato’s 385 BCE tale of humans split in two by Zeus to Hindu traditions of a connected soul, and 13th-century poet Rumi’s idea that lovers exist within each other, the notion of a soulmate has been with humanity for millennia.

In Western literature, iconic pairs like Romeo and Juliet and Heathcliff and Cathy illustrate the romantic ideal of lovers made for each other. The term “soulmate” itself appeared in 1822 in a letter by a famous poet, though ironically, he never found his true companion.

The soulmate concept gained popularity in 1970s, an era known as “My Decade,” when Western society embraced individualism. Economic prosperity allowed people to prioritize emotional fulfillment over practical considerations, and the search for the perfect soulmate became a central focus. It helps people endure heartbreak, disappointment, and unfaithful love with the hope that everything will eventually fall into place.

The idea evolved further with modern spiritual trends. Terms like “twin flame” describe a deep, predestined connection, providing a spiritual anchor in today’s chaotic political, social, and environmental climate. Psychologists caution that believing in a predestined partner isn’t always practical. Couples who chase the idea of a soulmate may doubt their current relationships, misinterpret minor conflicts as signs of incompatibility, and even leave partners prematurely.

Experts however said the most successful relationships are built on patience, compromise, and shared growth, not fantasy. For some, the soulmate myth works. In reality, no one is perfect, not you, not your future partner. Focus on shared values, interests, and commitment rather than expecting someone to fulfill every fantasy.

In world dominated by movie romances and casual dating, the allure of finding a soulmate remains irresistible. For millions, it’s hope, romance, and faith all rolled into one eternal quest.