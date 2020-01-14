Watch first teaser of Junaid Khan’s ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’

The film is scheduled to release this March
Web Desk
02:02 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - The makers of Kahay Dil Jidhar, which is led by actor and Call band’s vocalist Junaid Khan, recently dropped the film’s first teaser. Although Khan earlier made a brief appearance in Mahira Khan’s ‘Bin Roye’ (2015), technically this is going to be his first big-screen role. And, if the teaser is anything to go by, Khan is in top form.

He seems to have gotten an author-backed role, where we see his playful side — as his character begins in college — and later, as a police officer, knocking out baddies in some well-choreographed action sequences. Khan also sports a moustache in later scenes.

Watch it here:

The film, which is directed by Jalaluddin Rumi (aka Jalal), stars Mansha Pasha as the female lead. Pasha was last seen in the critically acclaimed feature ‘Laal Kabootar’ (2018).

