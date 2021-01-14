Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC, improved audio & call quality – Price, Specs & Features
Samsung has launched Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones with intelligent active noise cancellation, 360 Audio, Auto Switch, and much more.
The new earbuds are the most premium and advanced true wireless headset from Samsung yet, and come with advanced features such as active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance.
The Galaxy Buds Pro are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live, and have been launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung's new earphones will be available in three colours - violet, black, and silver - and feature adjustable levels of active noise cancellation.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are slated to go on sale in select markets from January 15 onwards, and are priced at $200 (approximately Rs32,000).
While specific Pakistan availability, it's expected that the earphones will likely go on sale in the coming days alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup.
