COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream come true

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with 15-year-old child, fighting cancer four last one year after he expressed desire to meet him.

The ailing child named Ali Raza had also expressed his desire to join Pakistan Army so he was dressed up army’s uniform before the video link meeting was arranged at Corps HQ Karachi.

“COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery,” said ISPR.

Ali Raza thanked COAS for interaction, saying, “I Love Pakistan Army and want to serve the country”.