COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream come true
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with 15-year-old child, fighting cancer four last one year after he expressed desire to meet him.
The ailing child named Ali Raza had also expressed his desire to join Pakistan Army so he was dressed up army’s uniform before the video link meeting was arranged at Corps HQ Karachi.
“COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery,” said ISPR.
#COAS interacted with 15 yrs old child, Ali Raza, fighting cancer 4 last one yr. Ali expressed desire to meet COAS & join Pak Army. Interaction was arranged @ Corps HQ Karachi via video link. COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/dtUnjlwoYT— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2020
Ali Raza thanked COAS for interaction, saying, “I Love Pakistan Army and want to serve the country”.
