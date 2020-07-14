COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream come true
Web Desk
08:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream come true
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with 15-year-old child, fighting cancer four last one year after he expressed desire to meet him.

The ailing child named Ali Raza had also expressed his desire to join Pakistan Army so he was dressed up army’s uniform before the video link meeting was arranged at Corps HQ Karachi.

“COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery,” said ISPR.

Ali Raza thanked COAS for interaction, saying, “I Love Pakistan Army and want to serve the country”.

More From This Category
Second phase of easy startup loans for youth ...
11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ...
09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistani university announces fee waiver for ...
09:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO threat, ...
09:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus – Punjab extends lockdown till July ...
09:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
COAS Bajwa makes young cancer patient's dream ...
08:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr