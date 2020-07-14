Pakistani university announces fee waiver for Spring semester amid pandemic
09:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
NAWABSHAH – The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced to waive the fees for Spring 2020 semester students of all departments.

According to Directorate of Public Relations of the SBBU, the decision was taken by VC Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani in an online meeting of all Heads of Departments of the university in the wake of the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The Registrar SBBU Najmuddin Sohu has issued notification which waived students of spring 2020 semester of all the departments of the university from hostel, transportation and examination fees for the period of January to May 2020.

