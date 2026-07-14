Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Per Tola Gold Price – 14 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped in previous session amid a downward trend in international bullion markets, pushing domestic rates below Rs4.3lac..

The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,800 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs. 429,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decline of Rs3,258 settling at Rs. 368,429.

Gold Old Price Increase New Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs. 432,536 +-Rs. 3,800 Rs. 429,736 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs. 371,687 -Rs. 3,258 Rs. 368,429

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs. 392,791 Rs. 374,937.5 Rs. 321,375 Per Gram Rs. 33,676 Rs. 32,145 Rs. 27,553 Per 10 Grams Rs. 336,765 Rs. 321,457 Rs. 275,535 Per Ounce Rs. 964z483.75 Rs. 911,098 Rs. 780,941.25

The upward movement was also seen in global trading, where gold prices dropped $38 per ounce to close the week at $4,073 per ounce. International price movements are closely monitored by Pakistan’s bullion market, as they play a key role in determining local gold rates alongside currency fluctuations and domestic market conditions.

Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory. The price of silver in Pakistan decreased by Rs123 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs. 6,339 per tola on Saturday.

The latest decrease highlights continued pressure in the bullion market.