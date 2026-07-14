Per Tola Gold Price falls below Rs425,000 in Pakistan amid global dip

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, with rate of 24-karat gold falling by Rs5,600 per tola to Rs4.25 lac amid a slump in the international bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs5,600 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs424,136. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs4,801, settling at Rs363,628.

The decline in domestic prices mirrors the trend in international markets, where gold lost $56 per ounce. As a result, the global bullion rate fell to $4,017 per ounce, a price that includes a $20 premium.

The latest decline reflects the impact of international bullion market movements on Pakistan’s precious metals market, where local gold and silver prices are closely linked to global trends and currency fluctuations.