Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED blast

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion occurred at the Marget-Quetta road, reported the ISPR on Monday.

"Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device," said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The FC troops who embraced martyrdom include’

Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat.

Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari.

Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan.

Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

ISPR said that a large scale operation in the area has been launched to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," read the official statement.

Security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it added.