BARI EID KI BARI JEET: Get a chance to win Free Goat with Your Haier Freezer

Web Desk 04:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bari Eid, is a special occasion when families come together to celebrate and share the blessings of the festival. This year, Haier has come up with an exciting campaign that will make your Eid celebrations even more memorable. With the purchase of a Haier Deep Freezer, you have a chance to win a free goat! Let's delve into the details of this remarkable offer and the exceptional features of Haier Freezers that make them the perfect choice for your home.

Haier Freezers are known for their exceptional quality, large space, innovation, and customer satisfaction. These deep freezers come packed with brilliant features that set them apart from other deep freezers in the market.

100 Hours Freezing Retention without Electricity

Haier Freezers are designed to keep your food items frozen for up to 100 hours, even during power outages. This ensures that your perishable items remain fresh and preserved, providing peace of mind during unexpected electrical disruptions.

30% Fast Freezing

With Haier Freezers, you can enjoy the convenience of super-fast freezing. The advanced technology enables these freezers to freeze your food items quickly, preserving their quality and taste.

 -28°C Deep Cooling

Haier Freezers offer deep cooling capabilities, reaching temperatures as low as -28°C. This feature is ideal for storing items that require ultra-low temperatures, such as ice cream, meat, and other frozen delicacies.

 Convertible to Refrigerator

Flexibility is a key feature of Haier Freezers. They can be easily converted into refrigerators, allowing you to adjust the storage space according to your needs. This versatility makes Haier Freezers a smart investment, catering to your changing requirements, especially on Eid.

 Energy Efficiency and Voltage Range

Haier Inverter series freezers are designed to be energy-efficient, ensuring significant cost savings in the long run. Moreover, these freezers can operate in a voltage range of 105V - 260V without the need for a stabilizer. This feature makes them suitable for places with fluctuating electricity supply, providing uninterrupted cooling performance.

 The Bari Eid Offer

As part of their Bari Eid campaign, Haier is giving away FREE GOATS to lucky winners. To participate, simply purchase a Haier Deep Freezer between 1st June and 26th June. After the purchase, send your entry details, including your Name, Address, Invoice, Warranty Card, and product serial number picture, to Haier's Official WhatsApp number: 0314-2437246. The lucky winners will be announced during the live sessions on Haier's Official Facebook account before Eid, adding an extra level of excitement to your Eid festivities.

So, make this Bari Eid truly special by bringing home a Haier Deep Freezer and get a chance to win a free goat. With its exceptional features enhance your festive celebrations and make this blissful time of the year, a truly memorable one with Haier.

For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions, stay tuned to our social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan

