Technology

SNGPL launches door-to-door installation of Gas Saver Cone

Web Desk 05:12 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
SNGPL launches door-to-door installation of Gas Saver Cone

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government’s recent announcement to promote energy conservation is an extraordinary step in the right direction.

This will help the country not just in coming out of the energy crisis but also towards finding a sustainable solution to the challenge which continues to haunt the national kitty every now and then.

The energy conservation plan is part of the Government of Pakistan’s 5Es Framework, prepared under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The framework, among others, comprises the government’s commitment to providing secure, sustainable and affordable energy for all including the industry and other development sectors.

As such the Federal Government’s energy conservation plan includes various measures and one of those is to increase the efficiency of gas geysers. 

In order to improve the efficiency of geysers, Sui Northern Gas submitted a comprehensive energy conservation plan to the Government of Pakistan. The vast majority of domestic gas consumers in Pakistan still use conventional gas geysers for water heating purposes.

The plan submitted by Sui Northern was aimed at promoting gas conservation through the use of gas-saver cones in geysers. Conventional gas geysers are known as less efficient devices which waste natural gas in the process of water heating. Gas Saver Cone helps in keeping water hot for a longer time without wasting gas.

In a study on gas conservation conducted by Sui Northern in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), it was concluded that the installation of a gas saver cone results in gas savings of up to 20%. Hence, it is not just the company which will benefit from gas savings but the customers as well, who will get lower gas bills due to low gas consumption.

Understanding the significance of gas-saver cones, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also made the installation of gas-saver cones mandatory for all domestic gas consumers. Now, SNGPL, as part of its energy conservation initiative, has launched the door-to-door installation of gas-saver cones at a minimal cost. The amount will be recovered in twelve easy instalments through gas bills making it more convenient for the consumers. 

Sui Northern Gas plans to install 200,000 gas-saver cones by this month and another 200,000 by the end of October this year.

Under the guidance of the current Management and Board of Directors, the company is aggressively working towards achieving the target as energy conservation has become extremely critical for the national economy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

