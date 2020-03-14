Mehwish Hayat to be a part of BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie
Mehwish Hayat is all set to appear in a BBC show produced by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and fans couldn’t be more excited!
Posting a short clip on Instagram, Mehwish makes a strong case for equal earnings in the showbiz industry as well as the significance of using social media in the right way.
“I really want the male actor and the female actor to get an equal amount of money so they get the equal amount of respect,” she says.
Excited that my interview for BBC world will be out soon. Great concept created by Angelina Jolie for the first TV show she is producing. Thank you Jamie Angus @grvlx001 for your vision in highlighting so many important issues that young people face today. #MehwishHayat #Angelinajolie #Myworld #ComingSoon
“Social media, if used in the right way, can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up,” the Load Wedding star continued.
Mehwish further talks about the types of roles she has performed in movies, “The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes.”
The show, titled BBC My World, produced by Angelina Jolie, aims to provide young viewers real tools to stop fake news. “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” she said recently.
The show will broadcasted every Sunday on the BBC World News for 30 minutes.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
