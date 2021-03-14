Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-14-Updated 10:30 AM
10:40 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update (10:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|156.90
|157.50
|Euro
|EUR
|185
|186.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|219
|222
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.20
|42.70
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.20
|41.70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120
|122
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|399.80
|401.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.25
|24.40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.85
|24.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.15
|17.40
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.12
|2.19
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|497
|499.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.55
|38.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|104
|104.70
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.90
|18.15
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|408
|410
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|41.70
|42.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.50
|117
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.20
|18.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|173.80
|174.70
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.20
|5.30
- Why is Hareem Shah ‘crying’ in her latest viral clip? (VIDEO)11:33 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Petrol prices likely to increase by Rs6 per litre11:05 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-14-Updated ...10:40 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- New Zealand’s PM reiterates support for Muslims as world marks 2 ...10:09 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,664 new cases, 32 deaths09:25 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
New video of UoL lovebirds emerges after public proposal
08:14 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Mawra Hocane breaks silence on Aiman Khan’s remarks07:20 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau ...04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mehar Bano’s stance on homosexuality goes ...06:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021