Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Today, you may enjoy unexpected meal offer with friends and buddies in office timings. You have been struggling hard for home construction plan but you may need to change its preconditions. You have to recount everything rationally. All your friends may criticize or hammer you over certain issues.
Taurus (April 19 - May 20)
This day brings you feel your past memories and previous mistakes you made. Everything you had gone must be held answerable. Any accident or certain mishap may disturb you mentally. Be proactive and reactive over official matters.
Gemini (May 20 - June 21)
Today, this is the best day to design new plans for monetary calmness. Play cards with friends or go out for a picnic. You have suffered due to official stresses and strains. Enjoy moments with family.
Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22)
Today, you have to face challenges at official circle. Sometimes you are being tested by inner conflicts but keep fighting unless it resolves. Do follow to act upon the advice being shared by the elders and superiors.
Leo (July 22- August 22)
Today, you have to wait after longer period for unexpected gala arranged by cousins. You need to care all loved ones who care and feel concerned for you. You may have feeling of bad coughing and throat. Lead others in financial affairs and guide them whenever they seek your assistance.
Virgo (August 22 - September 22)
Today, you may be feeling over-stressed with friends issues. Go out of city for a positive change. Your mood and approach has raised stress in life. But try to ease out now. Your superiors will be granting you holidays to relax and enjoy. Be focused and determined in tasks.
Libra (September 22 - October 23)
This day brings you a good time to realize your potential and unleashed abilities as communicator. Be professional and dedicated to select the career for entire life. Make yourself in a healthy and positive frame of mind when listen others criticism. Be realist and rationale in life.
Scorpio (October 23- November 22)
Today, it’s a good time to realize your potential. Be professional and dedicated to select the career for entire life. Make yourself in a healthy and positive frame of mind when listen others criticism.
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
Today, you will remain dejected and sad with friend’s disloyalty. It’s time to share and care each other. Try to help others at your workplace who wanted to see you acting like a leader.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, your love may be feel happy and contented with present job and assigned tasks. But keep searching for new outlets in future. Live life and enjoy every moment of life with friends.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Today, you will receive the highest reward and acknowledgment from superiors for your dedication and honesty at workplace. Feel free to ask the Heads if want to execute any plan. Don’t feel panic and jealous over colleagues instead put your best efforts for the accomplishments.
Pisces: (February 18 - 20 March)
Today, you may not able to control over senses and over –react at others hatching conspiracies. Must manage spare some time for physical trainings and exercises and health maintain status. Life is uncertain so enjoy every possible moment.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
