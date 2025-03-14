May 9 Jit Head Dig Imran Kishwar Resigns After His Loyalty Met With Betrayal

LAHORE – DIG Lahore Imran Kishwar, who was also the head of the May 9 Joint Investigation Team (JIT), has resigned from the police service.

In his resignation letter submitted to the IG Punjab Usman Anwar, he stated that he served with unwavering commitment to his oath and had paid a personal price on several occasions. However, he now finds himself at a juncture where he can no longer continue his service.

“I have upheld my oath with unyielding resolve, often at great personal cost, which has left me grappling with many unanswered questions, creating the unsettling internal dissonance,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

He added “I find myself at a crossroads where my continued service is neither feasible nor desirable. The reasons, though mine alone, are potent enough to sever the bond I once held sacred. Loyalty, when met with indifference or betrayal, ceases to be an obligation”.

Imran Kishwar has served as the DPO of several districts and was the head of the Organized Crime Unit in Lahore. He was also the head of the JIT in the cases related to the May 9 incidents, and he was recently serving as the DIG Admin at the CCPO office.

Reports said he took the decision after his promotion was withheld due to negative comments sent to the Promotion Board.