Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

May 9 JIT head DIG Imran Kishwar resigns after his loyalty met with betrayal

May 9 Jit Head Dig Imran Kishwar Resigns After His Loyalty Met With Betrayal

LAHORE – DIG Lahore Imran Kishwar, who was also the head of the May 9 Joint Investigation Team (JIT), has resigned from the police service.

In his resignation letter submitted to the IG Punjab Usman Anwar, he stated that he served with unwavering commitment to his oath and had paid a personal price on several occasions. However, he now finds himself at a juncture where he can no longer continue his service.

“I have upheld my oath with unyielding resolve, often at great personal cost, which has left me grappling with many unanswered questions, creating the unsettling internal dissonance,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

He added “I find myself at a crossroads where my continued service is neither feasible nor desirable. The reasons, though mine alone, are potent enough to sever the bond I once held sacred. Loyalty, when met with indifference or betrayal, ceases to be an obligation”.

Imran Kishwar has served as the DPO of several districts and was the head of the Organized Crime Unit in Lahore. He was also the head of the JIT in the cases related to the May 9 incidents, and he was recently serving as the DIG Admin at the CCPO office.

Reports said he took the decision after his promotion was withheld due to negative comments sent to the Promotion Board.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pak rupees rate today on March 14, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search