‘No fancy diet’ – Aiman and Minal reveal secret to post-pregnancy weight loss

KARACHI – Pakistani twin actresses, Aiman and Minal Khan, have revealed the secret to their post-pregnancy weight loss.

The duo appeared as guests on a TV show where they discussed the changes in their lives after marriage and how they managed to lose weight after having children.

Aiman Khan shared that she became extremely overweight before and after the birth of her first daughter, Amal. However, she was able to easily lose the weight as she has been dealing with it since childhood as this problem runs in their genes.

They explained that they did not join the gym after having their children but instead made changes to their habits and diet at home to lose weight.

The twin sisters advised women who are unable to go to the gym due to time constraints and busy schedules that if they stay active at home and try to exercise, they can still lose weight.

Aiman shared that she is cautious about her eating habits, avoiding oily foods and sweets. She said workout and walk at hom on daily basis helped her lose the weight.

Minal said to lose weight, one must avoid eating outside food like burgers and fries. By eating home-cooked meals in moderation, weight loss can be achieved without the need for fancy diets.