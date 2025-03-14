Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh govt launches job portal to boost employment opportunities

KARACHI—The Sindh government has officially launched a job portal that connects job seekers with employment opportunities in the public and private sectors.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, representatives from the business community, and other key stakeholders attended the inauguration ceremony.

Job Portal Open to Skilled and Unskilled Workers

Speaking at the event, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the portal caters to educated professionals and unskilled laborers. “Pakistan’s youth makes up 65% of the population. This platform will allow all job seekers, whether educated or skilled workers, to upload their CVs and access employment opportunities,” he stated.

He further explained that the initiative extends beyond government jobs, as private sector organizations have also been encouraged to list vacancies on the portal. “Many young individuals aspire to secure government jobs, but we have also introduced initiatives like the People’s Housing Scheme to provide skill-based employment opportunities,” he added.

Inclusive Hiring Process

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted that the job portal would help bridge the gap between talent and opportunities. “This platform will enable the province’s youth to register and access employment openings, fostering economic growth. I urge both employers and job seekers to make full use of this initiative,” he said.

He assured that government jobs ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 4 will be advertised through the portal, while Grade 5 to Grade 15 positions will continue to be filled through IBA testing to ensure transparency. “We will also integrate temporary employment opportunities into this system and promote the portal to encourage maximum registrations,” he stated.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that the Pakistan People’s Party remains the leading political force in the province. “Our goal is to serve the people of Sindh. We have faced significant challenges, including devastating floods, but under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, we have launched a plan to build 2.1 million houses, with over 800,000 already completed,” he added.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

