Inflation rises by 0.22% in second week of Ramadan

Inflation in Pakistan recorded a 0.22% increase during the second week of Ramadan, with prices of 12 essential commodities, including broiler chicken, tomatoes, and sugar, witnessing a sharp rise, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Key Price Hikes

During the past week:

Tomato prices surged by Rs22 per kg, reaching an average of Rs80 per kg.

Live broiler chicken became Rs31 more expensive, with an average price of Rs510 per kg.

Sugar prices rose by Rs9 per kg, now averaging Rs172 per kg.

LPG domestic cylinder prices increased by Rs46, reaching Rs3,262 on average.

Price Stability and Decline

Despite the overall inflationary trend, 15 essential items saw a drop in prices, while 24 remained unchanged:

Onions became Rs14 cheaper, now priced at Rs70 per kg.

Potatoes dropped by Rs5 per kg.

Garlic prices declined by Rs36 per kg.

Gram lentils and mash lentils saw minor reductions of Rs6 and Rs2 per kg, respectively.

Annual Inflation Decline

Despite the weekly rise, annual inflation for the week ending March 13 fell by 1.97%, offering some relief to consumers. The PBS continues to monitor price fluctuations, particularly during Ramadan, as household budgets remain under strain.

With rising costs of staple foods and essential items, consumers are hoping for further government interventions to stabilize prices during the holy month.