Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Inflation rises by 0.22% in second week of Ramadan

Inflation Rises by 0.22% in Second Week of Ramadan

Inflation in Pakistan recorded a 0.22% increase during the second week of Ramadan, with prices of 12 essential commodities, including broiler chicken, tomatoes, and sugar, witnessing a sharp rise, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Key Price Hikes

During the past week:

  • Tomato prices surged by Rs22 per kg, reaching an average of Rs80 per kg.
  • Live broiler chicken became Rs31 more expensive, with an average price of Rs510 per kg.
  • Sugar prices rose by Rs9 per kg, now averaging Rs172 per kg.
  • LPG domestic cylinder prices increased by Rs46, reaching Rs3,262 on average.

Price Stability and Decline

Despite the overall inflationary trend, 15 essential items saw a drop in prices, while 24 remained unchanged:

  • Onions became Rs14 cheaper, now priced at Rs70 per kg.
  • Potatoes dropped by Rs5 per kg.
  • Garlic prices declined by Rs36 per kg.
  • Gram lentils and mash lentils saw minor reductions of Rs6 and Rs2 per kg, respectively.

Annual Inflation Decline

Despite the weekly rise, annual inflation for the week ending March 13 fell by 1.97%, offering some relief to consumers. The PBS continues to monitor price fluctuations, particularly during Ramadan, as household budgets remain under strain.

With rising costs of staple foods and essential items, consumers are hoping for further government interventions to stabilize prices during the holy month.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pak rupees rate today on March 14, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search