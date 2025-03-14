Punjab bans dance on Indian songs and indecent activities in colleges

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has taken strict notice of dance performances on Indian songs and other immoral and indecent activities in both public and private colleges across the province.

A circular has been issued to all Directors of Colleges and Principals, instructing them to ensure compliance with the new directives.

According to the circular, dances and Indian songs have been strictly prohibited at events such as sports galas and fun fairs. Additionally, students are not allowed to wear inappropriate attire or use indecent language during college events.

The commission has emphasized that it is the responsibility of college administrations to focus on students’ education and character building.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible if these guidelines are violated in the future.