Blast inside mosque in South Waziristan; JUI leader injured

A blast occurred inside a mosque in South Waziristan’s Azam Warsak area, leaving Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Abdullah injured.

According to police sources, the explosion took place within the mosque premises, triggering panic in the area. Emergency response teams and law enforcement personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate rescue operations.

Rescue officials confirmed that the injured were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for medical treatment. The nature of the explosion and its cause remain unclear as authorities launch an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway to determine whether the blast was an accident or a deliberate act of violence. Further updates are awaited as officials continue their probe.