Govt teacher arrested for blackmailing students with obscene videos in Mansehra

MANSEHRA – A teacher of a government school was arrested for blackmailing girls by making their obscene videos in Lassa Nawab area of Mansehra.

Police took an action after a video of a student of the school surfaced, prompting her parents to lodge a complaint against the suspect.

The First Information Report (FIR) state that the suspect used to film immoral videos of the girls and later blackmailed them and threatened to make them viral on social media.

Police have also recovered a mobile phone from his possession while DPO Shafiullah Gandapur has formed a high-level committee to interrogate the suspect.

Last year, police in Sheikhupura arrested a school principal accused of blackmailing teachers with obscene videos.

The accused used to harass teachers and even filmed it to later blackmail the victims with video clips.

The disturbing situation came to light when several videos of female teachers were leaked online, prompting an investigation. Victims were suffering for quite some time due to the blackmail, police said as they took swift action after videos got leaked online.

The principal has been arrested and is currently under investigation for his actions. Authorities assured victims that further investigations are ongoing, and victim will remain behind bars.