Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?

Sheherbano Syed
05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?
Share

Dirilis: Ertugrul, a big-budget series, depicting the prehistory of the Ottoman Empire, has become the talking point for fans and critics alike.

Recently, rumours were afloat about Humayun Saeed working on the Pakistani adaptation of the hit Turkish series.

However, a media outlet reports that the rumours are false. Humayun Saeed has confirmed that he is “not making a remake of Ertugrul."

According to Dawn Images, Saeed also shared that when he watched the show two years ago, it inspired him to create a historical drama. Now, when the series has gained immense popularity, he’s working on the serial.

The drama is to be scripted by famed author Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and produced by ARY’s Salman Iqbal.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef ...
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020
This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an ...
05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of ...
05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
Johnny Depp claims tabloids hacked into his phone
05:25 PM | 14 May, 2020
Watch Mehwish Hayat reciting a soulful Naat
05:17 PM | 14 May, 2020
Shahid Afridi, Mehwish Hayat and others condemn ...
05:17 PM | 14 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr