Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?
Share
Dirilis: Ertugrul, a big-budget series, depicting the prehistory of the Ottoman Empire, has become the talking point for fans and critics alike.
Recently, rumours were afloat about Humayun Saeed working on the Pakistani adaptation of the hit Turkish series.
However, a media outlet reports that the rumours are false. Humayun Saeed has confirmed that he is “not making a remake of Ertugrul."
According to Dawn Images, Saeed also shared that when he watched the show two years ago, it inspired him to create a historical drama. Now, when the series has gained immense popularity, he’s working on the serial.
The drama is to be scripted by famed author Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and produced by ARY’s Salman Iqbal.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus vaccine 'may be ready in a year'11:12 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 779 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 37,00010:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance to Pakistan09:32 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan’s cricket tour to Ireland for T20Is postponed09:14 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan over ...07:57 PM | 14 May, 2020
- This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an int'l film award05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020