Why paying online is the smart choice

By: Usman Dastagir – Head of Fintech, foodpanda Pakistan

In today’s fast-paced digital world, where work and education are done online, and even essential services like healthcare can be conducted in the palm of your hand, cash is becoming somewhat of an inconvenience. Businesses and consumers are increasingly adopting digital payment methods to make life easier. And while in Pakistan cash remains a trusted payment option, it comes with its own set of complications. Paying with cash for food or grocery ordered online is nothing short of a hassle, especially for homemakers dealing with the busy schedule of everyday life that leaves very little room to make ATM trips. It becomes an inconvenience even for the men of the household, who may need to make the required cash available in time for the deliveries to take place. However, as we gradually approach 2025, it’s time to finally let go of the old ways and embrace the inevitable path of digital and online payments for everyday needs.

Imagine ordering a kurta from your favourite online store, and selecting the cash on delivery option for its payment. When it arrives a few days later, you realise that you forgot to ask the husband to make a trip to the ATM, and now find yourself scrambling to put together cash for the delivery. You might ask a neighbour to lend you some so that you don’t have to reschedule the delivery, or perhaps even send your husband to the delivery service office to pick up the order himself. This is a common hassle for many online shoppers who choose the cash on delivery method, and it’s time to leave it far behind.

Here’s why:

1. No more scrambling for cash

We’ve all been there. Paying online eliminates this hassle. Your payment is already done, so all you need to do is receive your parcel and continue with your day. Imagine the peace of mind that comes with knowing you won’t be caught off guard, hunting for cash while juggling multiple tasks at home. You simply just use your debit card or easypaisa/Jazzcash wallets to pay directly. No more worrying about precise change. Additionally, The State Bank of Pakistan ensures that all online payments are processed through secure systems.

2. Quick Commerce: fuss-free and safe

Quick commerce is booming, and platforms like foodpanda are delivering groceries and food within 30 minutes. Imagine that you’re expecting guests, and you realize you’ve run out of sugar for the tea. With a few clicks on foodpanda, you can order sugar, pay online with a tap, and have it delivered before the tea boils over. No need to pause and dig through your purse for cash when the delivery arrives. Paying online also means you don’t have to stand at the door counting cash. It’s a quicker, safer way to get what you need, even at odd hours, making it a game-changer.

3. Deals, Discounts, and Sweet Savings

Many e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Daraz and foodpanda offer special discounts and cashback offers when you pay online. Who doesn’t love a good deal? By choosing to pay online, you can save money and earn rewards that could be used for other things, like treating yourself to that coffee or ice cream you’ve been craving. Over time, these small savings can add up to something big!

4. Stay on Top of Your Budget

You can easily track how much you’ve spent, and on what, which helps in budgeting and planning. No more mental notes or keeping receipts that get lost or damaged. Simply add funds to your in-App wallet once a month to remain within the designated budget, and order away. Today, all of the most popular online ordering apps, like foodpanda, daraz, carrefour or metro offer this feature. Check your favorite app wallet and start ordering!

5. Hassle-Free Returns and Refunds

Ever had a delivery go wrong? Maybe the dress wasn’t the right size, or the correct food order didn’t arrive. Returning items with COD can sometimes be tricky, especially when waiting for a refund. Online payments simplify this process. Refunds are processed directly to your account, making the entire return and refund process smooth and stress-free.

Conclusion

Paying online is more than just a modern convenience; it’s a way to make everyday life easier, safer, and more organized. For stay-at-home wives and mothers, this means less stress and more time to focus on what truly matters—be it family, hobbies, freelancing or just self-care. So, next time you shop online, consider choosing the online payment option. It’s a small step towards a more hassle-free life!