Suicide Bomber targets Police Van in Charsadda

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to witness terror attacks and now a bike-borne suicide bomber targeted police mobile in Charsadda, causing damage to the vehicle but resulting in no injuries to the officers inside.

Reports said the attack occurred near Akhun Dheri, on Hari Chand Road, within jurisdiction of Umarzai police station. The bomber detonated explosives shortly after the police mobile passed by, but luckily there were no casulties.

As the police van sustained minor damage, the lack of traffic in the area prevented any civilian casualties. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and collecting evidence.

The motive behind attack remains under investigation, as KP police work to uncover the reasons for the targeted assault.

More updates to follow on the attack…

