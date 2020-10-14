At least six injured in Quetta blast 

01:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
At least six injured in Quetta blast 
QUETTA – At least six people got injured after bomb blast occurred in Quetta’s Imangli Road today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the explosion occurred near kidney center in the area.

Rescue teams, Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police have reached the blast site while the security forces have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story...

