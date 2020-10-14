At least six injured in Quetta blast
01:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Share
QUETTA – At least six people got injured after bomb blast occurred in Quetta’s Imangli Road today (Wednesday).
According to media details, the explosion occurred near kidney center in the area.
Rescue teams, Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police have reached the blast site while the security forces have cordoned off the area.
This is a developing story...
- Gaming beast TECNO POVA launched in Pakistan02:16 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Police prepare lists to arrest PDM leaders, workers ahead of ...01:54 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad ...01:33 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Man electrocutes wife in front of her child near Gujranwala01:32 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child ...12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- John Cena ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh11:22 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020