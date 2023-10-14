  

Islamabad weather update today

02:36 PM | 14 Oct, 2023
Islamabad weather update today
Cloudy weather with windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm/heavyfalls) is expected in Islamabad, PMD said.

It said moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Saturday to Tuesday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office has shared new forecast for rain-wind or thunderstorm in several parts of the country including Islamabad, from October 14. A westerly system is likely to enter upper parts of country on 13th October evening/night, and under the influence of this weather system snowfall is expected at mountains and isolated hailstorm in plains of Punjab.

Pakistan braces for heavy rains and snowfall this week

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C. Humidity was recorded at around over 51 percent in the city. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 30, which is Fair. 

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Update on Karachi Weather

Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas is likely during the period. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also expected in Kahsmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Lahore weather update

03:13 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar releases his anthem for World Cup 2023

