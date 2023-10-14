Islamabad weather update today

Cloudy weather with windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm/heavyfalls) is expected in Islamabad, PMD said.
It said moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Saturday to Tuesday.
Met Office has shared new forecast for rain-wind or thunderstorm in several parts of the country including Islamabad, from October 14. A westerly system is likely to enter upper parts of country on 13th October evening/night, and under the influence of this weather system snowfall is expected at mountains and isolated hailstorm in plains of Punjab.
At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C. Humidity was recorded at around over 51 percent in the city. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 30, which is Fair.
The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas is likely during the period. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also expected in Kahsmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
