Registration open for PITB's training program for women empowerment ‘SheWins’

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.

The four-week training program enables women to develop better Communication and Psychological Skills, Effective CV Writing Techniques, find better Business Opportunities and Understand Business-Life Balance.

The aim of the training program is to empower women in professional life and improve their employment and business skills so that they can contribute to economic development. Click on the following link for registration: