Iran signals second round of talks with US, Pakistan likely to host again

TEHRAN – Iran has indicated a second round of negotiations with the United States, revealing that messages are being exchanged through Pakistan, with hopes that Islamabad will host talks again next Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that an initial round of talks had already taken place in Islamabad. Following the Iranian delegation’s return, multiple messages have since been exchanged with the US via Pakistan, and there is a strong possibility that Pakistan will once again facilitate the مذاکرات.

He confirmed that the exchange of messages through Pakistani intermediaries has continued since Sunday. Discussions have reportedly covered compensation for damages suffered by Iran during the conflict, prospects for a ceasefire, and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson reiterated that Iran has no interest in acquiring nuclear weapons and will not compromise on its rights. He also stressed that Iran rejects any form of external interference in the region.

On another query, Baghaei stated that the upcoming talks, mediated by Pakistan, would focus on achieving a ceasefire.

He further asserted that Iran’s position remains clear: the country cannot be besieged, and US actions amount to a violation of ceasefire efforts. He also made strong remarks regarding Iran’s leadership, calling alleged actions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “stain” on the US record.