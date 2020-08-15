Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across the world today 

09:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across the world today 
Share

SRINAGAR - Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Indian Independence Day todasy (Saturday), as Black Day to convey the message to international community that New Delhi continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

On August 14, the people of IIOJ&K celebrated Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Call for observance of the Thanksgiving Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
11:32 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise ...
09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Chinese national stabs colleague in Karachi
08:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, ...
07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire ...
06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
CPEC Authority launches internship for eligible ...
02:01 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with Nishan-I-Imtiaz
06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr