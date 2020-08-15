Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across the world today
Share
SRINAGAR - Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Indian Independence Day todasy (Saturday), as Black Day to convey the message to international community that New Delhi continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.
The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
On August 14, the people of IIOJ&K celebrated Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.
Call for observance of the Thanksgiving Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.
The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.
-
- Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise shipping sector, save ...09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
-
- 'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Indian film-maker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Asim Abbas’s ...04:07 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed express gratitude over receiving ‘Pride of ...03:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020