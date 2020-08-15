Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across the world today 

SRINAGAR - Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Indian Independence Day todasy (Saturday), as Black Day to convey the message to international community that New Delhi continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

On August 14, the people of IIOJ&K celebrated Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Call for observance of the Thanksgiving Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.