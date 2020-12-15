Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-15- Updated 08:30 AM
09:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.7 160.5
Euro EUR 192.5 195
UK Pound Sterling GBP 211 214
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.5 44
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.3 42.9
Australian Dollar AUD 118.5 120.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.8 406.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.5 24.65
Danish Krone DKK 25.2 25.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.55 17.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 498 500.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 104.1 104.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118 120
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 180.45 181.35
Thai Bhat THB 5.2 5.3

