Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day
Share
Some people might think that tying the knot on Valentine's Day is a bit cheesy, but Armeena Khan believes otherwise.
Armeena Khan is now married to her long-time beau Fesl Khan.
The model took to Instagram to announce that the couple had gotten married in a hush hush nikkah ceremony which will be followed by a reception party in the upcoming months.
“Presenting my husband @feslkhan, that’s it guys, we are official. We will have a wedding party at a later stage. Thank you to everyone for understanding and supporting us. Love you all. Mrs. Khan. Happy Valentines Day,” she wrote.
Fesl also took to social media to make the same announcement. “Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan,” he wrote, continuing with a heartfelt ode to his wife.
View this post on Instagram
Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan. Armeena, I'll give you my friends and take from you your enemies. It's been a while, Nikkah all done (we will do a reception in the upcoming months) , plans made. Time to create magic, time to create a legacy. We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey, with special love to those closest to us. Wishing everyone happiness on this #valentines2020
“Armeena, I’ll give you my friends and take from you your enemies. Time to create magic, time to create a legacy,” he added. The love is almost overflowing from this one post!
“We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey, with special love to those closest to us. Wishing everyone happiness on this Valentines 2020,” he ended.
Seems like we will be seeing Armeena as a bride pretty soon and we can't wait to see how gorgoues she's going to look.
Congratulations to the newlyweds. Here's wishing them a happy journey ahead!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- FATF to review Pakistan's performance in crucial meeting this week12:06 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Police arrest woman in connection with PPP MPA's assasination11:38 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
- UN Secretary General Guterres reaches Pakistan on four-day visit10:57 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Saudi Arabia is not deporting Pakistani expats: FO09:19 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final toady — Match ...09:07 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
-
- 10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019