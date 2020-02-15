Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day

Some people might think that tying the knot on Valentine's Day is a bit cheesy, but Armeena Khan believes otherwise.

Armeena Khan is now married to her long-time beau Fesl Khan.

The model took to Instagram to announce that the couple had gotten married in a hush hush nikkah ceremony which will be followed by a reception party in the upcoming months.

“Presenting my husband @feslkhan, that’s it guys, we are official. We will have a wedding party at a later stage. Thank you to everyone for understanding and supporting us. Love you all. Mrs. Khan. Happy Valentines Day,” she wrote.

Fesl also took to social media to make the same announcement. “Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan,” he wrote, continuing with a heartfelt ode to his wife.

“Armeena, I’ll give you my friends and take from you your enemies. Time to create magic, time to create a legacy,” he added. The love is almost overflowing from this one post!

“We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey, with special love to those closest to us. Wishing everyone happiness on this Valentines 2020,” he ended.

Seems like we will be seeing Armeena as a bride pretty soon and we can't wait to see how gorgoues she's going to look.

Congratulations to the newlyweds. Here's wishing them a happy journey ahead!

