Romanian made PNS Yarmook joins Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD - The Romanian made state-of-the-art 2300-tonne Corvette Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) Yarmook has joined Pakistan Navy.

The commissioning ceremony of the modern Corvette PNS Yarmook was held at Constanta Port, Romania, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Saturday.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Fayyaz Gilani underscored the importance of corvettes in the maritime domain.

He said that induction of these platforms would act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime interests.

The chief guest also lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering high quality platforms in record time.

PNS Yarmook was a latest electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air warfare platform with cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship was capable to perform variety of maritime operations, transport helicopter and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

Subsequent to contract for construction of two corvettes for Pakistan Navy, the second ship PNS Tabuk was expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet by mid of this year.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), diplomats from friendly countries, senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem and Galati and officials of Ministry of Defense Production, Pakistan.