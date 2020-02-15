Pakistan summons Indian senior diplomat to lodge strong protest over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD - A senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned to the Foreign Office today (Saturday) to register Pakistan's strong protest on the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, a 13-year-old innocent girl Abida Jamal, resident of village Fatehpur, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

The Spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, the Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.