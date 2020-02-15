Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl
Congratulations are in order for Former Pakistan cricket captain, Shahid Afridi and his wife as they have been blessed with another baby girl.
Afridi shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter, saying, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings and mercy are upon me. Already having been granted four wonderful daughters, I have now been blessed with a fifth, Alhamdulillah.”
Ever since Afridi shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in.
MashAllah shahid Bhai boht mubarak ho— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 15, 2020
Mubarak sha, Lala! ❤️— Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) February 14, 2020
Many many congratulations Lala!! Daughters are a blessing— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 15, 2020
MashaAllah 🥰🥰🥰— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) February 14, 2020
Mubarak Lala. Daughters are a blessing & you have been an amazingly loving father. Stay blessed.— Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) February 15, 2020
Mashahlah 😀— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) February 15, 2020
