Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl

Sheherbano Syed
01:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl
Congratulations are in order for Former Pakistan cricket captain, Shahid Afridi and his wife as they have been blessed with another baby girl.

Afridi shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter, saying, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings and mercy are upon me. Already having been granted four wonderful daughters, I have now been blessed with a fifth, Alhamdulillah.”

Ever since Afridi shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in.

